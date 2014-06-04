FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian new vehicle sales dip in May - industry
June 4, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 3 years ago

Australian new vehicle sales dip in May - industry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 4 (Reuters) - Sales of new vehicles in
Australia fell in May from a year earlier as still-strong demand
for sports utilities was unable to offset weakness elsewhere,
industry data showed on Wednesday.
    The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries'
VFACTS report showed sales of 94,562 were down 2.3 percent on
May last year although both months had the same number of
selling days.
    Sales in original terms rose 17.2 percent in May compared to
April, but when adjusted for seasonal factors that equated to a
dip of 1.3 percent.
    In the year to date, sales were running 2.9 percent behind
the same period in 2013, but still pointed to a solid annual
pace of 1.111 million vehicles.
    Demand for sports utility vehicles remained resilient with
sales up 5.4 percent in May from the same month a year ago. 
That was a marked contrast to sales of passenger vehicles which
fell 6.3 percent, while the commercial market was also soft.
    For May alone, Toyota Motor Corp retained first
place on the sales ladder with a market share of 18.2 percent.
    The local Holden unit of General Motors Co followed
with a share of 9.5 percent, while Hyundai Motor Co 
held third place with 8.9 percent.
    Mazda Motor Corp took 8.2 percent and Ford Motor Co
 7.3 percent.
    
    Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:
               May      Apr    m/m pct    May/13  y/y pct
    Sales     94,562   80,710   +17.2     96,788   -2.3

    Sales by Type:         May '14/May '13 Volumes
                            Change    Pct Change
    Passenger Vehicles      -2,955       -6.3
    Sports Utility          +1,578       +5.4
    Light Commercial          -645       -3.6
    Heavy Commercial          -204       -7.1

 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)

