Australia new vehicle sales fall 0.8 pct in July
August 14, 2012 / 1:50 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Sales of new motor vehicles in Australia eased modestly in July for a second month, though sales were still a record for any July and up solidly on the same month last year.

Government figures out on Tuesday showed new vehicle sales eased by a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in July to 90,133, after a 1.0 percent decline in June. Sales were still up 5.0 percent compared to July last year.

Sales of sports utility vehicles dipped by 1.2 percent in July after a very strong run this year, while sales of passenger vehicles fell 5.3 percent. Sales of other vehicles, including trucks, jumped 11.1 percent in the month. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)

