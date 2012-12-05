FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia Nov new vehicle sales up 10.9 pct on year-VFACTS
December 5, 2012 / 1:00 AM / in 5 years

Australia Nov new vehicle sales up 10.9 pct on year-VFACTS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Sales of new vehicles in Australia
were up a brisk 10.9 percent in November from a year earlier,
industry data showed on Wednesday, with consumers still ready to
splash out on big ticket items despite being cost concious
elsewhere.
    The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries
VFACTS report showed total vehicle sales in November were
98,347, compared to 88,654 in the same month last year.
    Sales were up 2.9 percent on October, while in seasonally
adjusted terms the increase was 0.1 percent. For the 11 months
to November, sales were running at 1.02 million, up 9.8 percent
on the same period last year.
    Sales of sport utility vehicles finally started to slow
somewhat after a meteoric rise, but were still up 8.1 percent on
November last year. The light commercial market was also strong
with a rise of 15 percent and the heavy truck market enjoyed a
jump of 19.7 percent, pointing to solid business investment.
    The strength of vehicle sales has been in stark contrast
with softness seen in retail spending, with consumers perhaps
attracted by low interest rates on car loans.
    For November alone, Toyota retained first place on
the sales ladder with 19.6 percent of the market. The Holden
unit of General Motors held second spot with 10.5
percent, while Mazda seized third with 8.9 percent.
    Ford dropped back a place with 8.7 percent, while 
Hyundai took 7.9 percent.
    
    Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:
               Nov      Oct    m/m pct   Nov/11  y/y pct     
    Sales     98,347   95,584   +2.9     88,654  +10.9 
    
    Sales by Type:         Nov '12/Nov '11 Volumes        
                            Change    Pct Change          
    Passenger Vehicles      +4,940      +10.6        
    Sports Utility          +1,963       +8.1    
    Light Commercial        +2,290      +15.0 
    Heavy Commercial          +500      +19.7

