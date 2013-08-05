FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia new vehicle sales up 4.1 pct in July -industry
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 5, 2013 / 2:01 AM / 4 years ago

Australia new vehicle sales up 4.1 pct in July -industry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Sales of new vehicles in Australia
were up 4.1 percent in July, compared to the same month last
year, though down from a record peak in June when demand is
typically boosted by end of financial year discounts.
    The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries
VFACTS report showed total vehicle sales in July were 90,235,
compared to 86,641 last year and 118,758 in June.
    Sales for the first seven months of 2013 were running 4.6
percent ahead of the same period last year, while annualised
sales were up at 1.135 million.
    Demand for sports utility vehicles remained brisk with sales
6.5 percent higher than in July last year, while sales of
passenger cars increased by 7.2 percent. The light commercial
market pulled back by 7.2 percent after a very strong June,
while sales of heavy trucks rose 5 percent.
    For July alone, Toyota retained first place on the
sales ladder with 19.3 percent. The local Holden unit of General
Motors took second spot with an improved take of 11.2
percent, Mazda was third at 9.4 percent.
    Hyundai held 8.3 percent of the market with  
Ford trailing at 7.5 percent.
    
    Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:
               Jul      Jun    m/m pct   Jul/12  y/y pct     
    Sales     90,235  118,758  -24.0     86,641   +4.1 
    
    Sales by Type:         Jul '13/Jul '12 Volumes        
                            Change    Pct Change          
    Passenger Vehicles      +3,123       +7.2        
    Sports Utility          +1,564       +6.5    
    Light Commercial        -1,222       -7.2 
    Heavy Commercial          +129       +5.0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.