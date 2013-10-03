Australia new vehicle sales dip in Sept - industry

SYDNEY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Sales of new vehicles in Australia dipped in September compared to the same month last year, as weakness in the passenger and commercial sectors overshadowed resilient demand for sports utilities, industry data showed on Thursday. The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries VFACTS report said total vehicle sales in September were 92,662, down 2.1 percent on last year's 94,627. Sales were off 0.8 percent compared to August, though adjusting for seasonal factors gave an increase of 0.7 percent, VFACTS said. Sales for the first nine months of 2013 were running 3.3 percent ahead of the same period last year, while annualised sales were steady at 1.136 million. Demand for sports utility vehicles remained solid with sales 3.8 percent higher than in September last year. Sales of passenger cars dropped 3.9 percent and the light commercial market suffered another tough month with sales down 6 percent. For September alone, Toyota retained first place on the sales ladder with 18.9 percent of the market. The local Holden unit of General Motors took second spot with a reduced 10.4 percent. Hyundai grew its share to 9.5 percent, pipping Mazda at 8.2 percent. Ford again trailed with 8.1 percent. Details of the VFACTS report in original terms: Sep Aug m/m pct Sep/12 y/y pct Sales 92,662 93,336 -0.8 94,627 -2.1 Sales by Type: Sep '13/Sep '12 Volumes Change Pct Change Passenger Vehicles -1,888 -3.9 Sports Utility +947 +3.8 Light Commercial -1,045 -6.0 Heavy Commercial +21 +0.7