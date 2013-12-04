FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia new vehicle sales bounce in Nov - VFACTS
#Market News
December 4, 2013 / 1:00 AM / 4 years ago

Australia new vehicle sales bounce in Nov - VFACTS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Sales of new vehicles in Australia
bounced in November, compared to the previous month, as brisk
demand for sports utilities outweighed softness elsewhere,
industry data showed on Wednesday.
    Total vehicle sales in November were 96,924, an increase of
4.5 percent over October. According to the Australian Federal
Chamber of Automotive Industries' VFACTS report that number 
equated to a rise of 1.5 percent when adjusted for seasonal
factors.
    Sales were still down 1.4 percent on November last year,
however.
    Helping was Australians' long love affair with sports
utilities where sales were up 9.9 percent on November 2012.
    For the first 10 months of 2013, sales were 2.2 percent
ahead of the same period last year, giving an annualised sales
rate of 1.132 million vehicles.
    For November alone, Toyota Motor Corp retained
first place on the sales ladder with a market share of 19
percent. The local Holden unit of General Motors Co took
second spot with 11.0 percent.
    Hyundai Motor Co kept third spot with 9 percent,
pipping Mazda Motor Corp at 8.8 percent. Ford Motor Co
 again trailed with 8.3 percent.
    
    Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:
               Nov      Oct    m/m pct   Nov/12  y/y pct     
    Sales     96,924   92,603   +4.5     98,347   -1.4 
    
    Sales by Type:         Nov '13/Nov '12 Volumes        
                            Change    Pct Change          
    Passenger Vehicles      -2,419       -4.7        
    Sports Utility          +2,600       +9.9    
    Light Commercial        -1,123       -6.4 
    Heavy Commercial          -481      -15.5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
