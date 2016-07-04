FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch says Australia still triple A, but warns on political gridlock
July 4, 2016 / 2:45 AM / a year ago

Fitch says Australia still triple A, but warns on political gridlock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 4 (Reuters) - Fitch on Monday said Australia's debt profile was still consistent with a triple A rating but cautioned that political gridlock after an indecisive national election could endanger the top rating over time.

The ratings agency issued the statement after a general election on Saturday produced no clear winner even after more than half the votes had been counted.

"Fitch views Australia's overall credit profile as still consistent with a 'AAA' rating, but political gridlock that leads to a sustained widening of the deficit would put downward pressure on the rating, particularly if the economic environment deteriorates," the agency said.

"Fitch will assess the government's ability to manage public finances prudently following the election result, as well as flexibility in responding to a volatile global economic environment." (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
