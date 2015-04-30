Australia cuts $10 bln off proposed electricity charges

SYDNEY, April 30 (Reuters) - Australia’s electricity regulator on Thursday reduced by more than A$7 billion ($5.6 billion) the revenue state-owned and private power distributors can charge customers in heavily-populated states and districts.

The cuts will likely lower the pricetag the state of New South Wales fetches as it seeks a buyer for a 49.9 percent stake in its electricity network, worth about A$17 billion, in the country’s biggest ever privatisation.

The national electricity regulator said its new pricing model would lower household electricity bills by between 1 percent and 12 percent in fiscal 2016 starting July 1.

Consumer advocate groups have long-complained Australians pay some of the world’s highest electricity rates, despite having an abundance of energy sources, such as coal and natural gas.

Australian electricity networks get permission from the Australian Energy Regulator (AER) to set fees over several years, an aspect making them attractive to investors such as pension and sovereign funds wanting predictable returns.

But they have faced widespread criticism after receiving permission to double fees from 2007 to 2013, jacking up their asset values, while Australian electricity use fell amid a rush to cheaper energy such as rooftop solar power.

Six energy distribution and transmission companies proposed receiving a combined A$24.3 billion in revenue, which was knocked back to A$14.8 billion by the AER.

“The AER’s final decisions will lower electricity network charges. This is expected to result in lower electricity bills,” AER chair Paula Conboy said in a statement.

In South Australia state, power prices were set to fall by almost 10 percent in fiscal 2016 as a result of the reduction, according to the state’s treasurer, Tom Koutsantonis.

The biggest losers in percentage terms were New South Wales state-owned Ausgrid and privately-held ACTew AGL, which saw proposed revenue reduced by 33 and 32 percent respectively, according to the AER.

NSW-owned Transgrid had its proposed revenue cut by a quarter to A$2.2 billion, while Endeavour Energy, also owned by the state, had its revenue cut by 28 percent to A$3.2 billion.

NSW-owned Essential Energy, the only of the state’s energy networks not for sale, saw a 31 percent cut in its revenue cap from a proposed A$5.5 billion to A$3.8 billion.