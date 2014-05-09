FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Envestra shares jump 20 pct after HK's CKI outdoes rival with takeover bid
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 9, 2014 / 12:30 AM / 3 years ago

Envestra shares jump 20 pct after HK's CKI outdoes rival with takeover bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 9 (Reuters) - Shares in Australia’s Envestra jumped 20 percent to an all-time high after it received an off-market takeover proposal from a consortium including Hong Kong’s Cheung Kong Industrial Group.

The A$1.32 a share offer trumps an earlier offer from Australian Pipeline Ltd (APA), which aready owns a third of Envestra, and values the entire company at A$2.37 billion ($2.21 billion).

Envestra was up 18.6 percent at A$1.34 by 0013 GMT. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.