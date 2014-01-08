FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ExxonMobil to boost Mobil-branded fuel in Australia
#Market News
January 8, 2014

ExxonMobil to boost Mobil-branded fuel in Australia

MELBOURNE, Jan 9 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil has signed a deal to sell Mobil-branded fuel at 7-Eleven service stations, reviving the Mobil brand in Australia’s biggest markets on the east coast since it sold its retail assets to 7-Eleven in 2010.

The move comes as rival Royal Dutch Shell is reported to be in talks to sell its 900 service stations in Australia and BP is reported to be considering quitting its retail business in the country.

ExxonMobil has exclusively supplied fuel to 7-Eleven service stations in Australia since 2012.

