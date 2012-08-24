FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fairfax stock at record low; no takers for Rinehart stake-report
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 24, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 5 years ago

Fairfax stock at record low; no takers for Rinehart stake-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Shares in Fairfax Media slumped as much as 9 percent to a record low on Friday after Gina Rinehart, Australia’s richest woman, reportedly failed to to find buyers for her stake in the publishing company.

Rinehart had sought to sell about 5 percent of the company, offering between 80 and 120 million shares at A$0.50 after the market close on Thursday, a 2 percent discount to Fairfax’s closing price of $0.51, but was knocked back by investors, Fairfax newspapers reported on Friday.

Fairfax shares were trading at A$0.47, down 8.8 percent, at 1214 GMT, a record low.

On Thursday, Fairfax slashed the value of its newspaper titles by almost $3 billion as it posted a steep fall in profit and said it saw no early turnaround in the worst advertising conditions in more than 30 years, sending its shares tumbling 10 percent.

Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

