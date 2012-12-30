FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Fairfax shares jump 5.6 percent after Rinehart group lifts stake
December 30, 2012 / 11:26 PM / in 5 years

Australia's Fairfax shares jump 5.6 percent after Rinehart group lifts stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Shares in media group Fairfax Media Ltd opened 5.6 percent higher on Monday after a consortium of allies of shareholder Gina Rinehart purchased a small holding to add to the mining mogul’s stake.

Gutenberg Investments Unit Trust, a new vehicle formed by media executive John Singleton and investment banker Mark Carnegie, has agreed a deal to combine its newly acquired stake with Rinehart’s existing shares, taking the combined holding to 15.14 percent.

Rinehart has been refused a seat on the Fairfax board because she has declined to sign the media organisation’s charter of independence.

Fairfax shares were up 3.2 percent at A$0.49 at 2319 GMT.

Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
