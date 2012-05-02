Australia to delay some F-35 orders by two years

CANBERRA, May 3 (Reuters) - Australia will delay some orders of new Lockheed Martin F-35 joint strike fighters by two years to help with budget savings, Defence Minister Stephen Smith said on Thursday.

Australia has committed to two joint strike fighters to be delivered in 2014-15, and was due to decide later this year on the timetable for the next 12 planes.

But Smith said the timetable for the next 12 aircraft would be put back by two years, saving Australia A$1.5 to A$2 billion to help the government return its budget to surplus.