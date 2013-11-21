Australia govt taps ex-banker Murray to head financial system inquiry

SYDNEY, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Australian government named former top banker David Murray to head a broad inquiry into the nation’s financial system as policy makers seek to lower regulatory costs to spark fresh avenues of growth.

The probe is seen as an opportunity for a health and fitness check on a financial system that has seen significant change since the last similar inquiry 16 years ago, including consolidation among banks and the global financial crisis.

It comes as a transition away from mining-led growth is expected to be a drag on the Australian economy.

Such inquiries have led to major reforms in the past. The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, which oversees organisations including banks and credit unions, was set up by the government in response to recommendations of the most recent inquiry.

“The inquiry will make recommendations to foster an efficient, competitive and flexible financial system, consistent with financial stability, prudence, integrity and fairness,” the government said in a statement. “This should result in less costs, lower fees and greater efficiency in the allocation of capital.”

In the government’s sights is financial services regulation. “The Government intends to reduce the regulatory burden on the financial services sector wherever the benefits to competition, efficiency, market stability or consumer protection are questionable,” it said.

Murray is a former chief executive of Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the nation’s biggest lender by market value. (Reporting by Jackie Range; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)