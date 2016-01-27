FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aussie dlr rises after slightly higher than expected CPI data
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
January 27, 2016 / 12:47 AM / 2 years ago

Aussie dlr rises after slightly higher than expected CPI data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar rose on Wednesday after data showed fourth quarter domestic inflation rose at a slightly higher than expected pace.

The Aussie was up 0.5 percent at $0.7037, putting some distance between a seven-year low of $0.6827 struck earlier in the month. Lower commodity prices and prospects of slower growth in China, Australia’s major trading partner, have hit the currency this year.

Data on Wednesday showed the Australian consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.7 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, against economists’ forecasts for a 1.6 percent gain.

Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

