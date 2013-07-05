Australia's Fortescue says no to hauling Brockman iron ore

SYDNEY, July 5 (Reuters) - Australia Fortescue Metals Group on Friday said its expansion plans left it no leeway to allow fellow iron ore miner Brockman Mining Ltd to share its rail haulage line.

Brockman, whose project to mine 20 million tonnes of ore a year, has been stalled by transport issues, has proposed piggy-backing on Fortescue’s 220 km (135 miles) line running across the western outback to the Indian Ocean port of Port Hedland as one way to get its ore to market.

It is also pursuing other options, including building its own railway with commercial rail operator Aurizon Holdings Ltd and in partnership with Flinders Mining Ltd, which is also seeking ways to haul its ore.

Prospectors such as Brockman are racing to develop new mining projects in the region known as the Pilbara to cash in on a strong demand for Australia’s ore, prized by steelmakers in Asia for its high purity levels.

Iron ore has become Australia’s biggest export, with Chinese steel mills alone buying hundreds of millions of tonnes annually.

“As Fortescue is utilising all the capacity of TPI’s railway, unless there is further expansion beyond Fortescue’s planned expansions, there is no capacity available to Brockman,” Fortescue said in a submission to Western Australia State Economic Regulatory Authority.

The Pilbara Infrastructure, or TPI, is the wholly-owned rail and port division of Fortescue.

Fortescue said it was in the process of expanding its railway to carry 155 million tonnes of ore a year and is due for completion in the second half of 2013 in step with rising mine capacity.

Fortescue founder and chairman, Andrew Forrest has said in the past he wanted to give other smaller miners access to its rail line, as Fortescue had failed to force mega-producers Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton to open their rail lines, but only if there was room.