S&P warns Australia's Fortescue credit quality at risk

MELBOURNE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group’s credit quality would be at risk if iron ore prices stay below $100 a tonne through December, a Standard & Poor’s director said on Tuesday after Australia’s no.3 iron ore miner moved to slash costs.

“The negative pressure is building up because of the rapid and continuous decline in iron ore prices,” S&P resources corporate ratings director May Zhong told Reuters.

“From our side they need to do more to give them more buffer in their rating.”