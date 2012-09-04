FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P warns Australia's Fortescue credit quality at risk
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 4, 2012 / 2:15 AM / 5 years ago

S&P warns Australia's Fortescue credit quality at risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group’s credit quality would be at risk if iron ore prices stay below $100 a tonne through December, a Standard & Poor’s director said on Tuesday after Australia’s no.3 iron ore miner moved to slash costs.

“The negative pressure is building up because of the rapid and continuous decline in iron ore prices,” S&P resources corporate ratings director May Zhong told Reuters.

“From our side they need to do more to give them more buffer in their rating.”

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.