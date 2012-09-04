UPDATE 5-Australia's Fortescue latest to slash spending as iron ore plunges

* Fortescue slashes capex by $1.6 billion

* Latest miner to cut back iron ore expansion plans

* To cut jobs, other measures to save $300 million

* Shares fall to 28-month low

By James Regan

SYDNEY, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group Ltd said it will slash capital spending by 25 percent and wind back its expansion plans, the second iron ore miner in two weeks to defer a big-ticket project in the face of weaker demand from China and tumbling prices.

The move, less than a week after Fortescue reassured investors its expansion plans were on track, follows a decision by mining giant BHP Billiton Ltd to shelve a $20 billion copper and gold mine expansion in Australia and put all other approvals worldwide on hold.

Slowing demand and weaker earnings have cast a harsh light on Fortescue’s $11.3 billion in liabilities and the company’s ability to pay its debt. The junk-rated iron ore miner was warned last week by Moody’s Investors Service that the ratings agency may cut its Ba3 rating due to falling iron ore prices.

“They’ve taken decisive action to address the main criticism they face, which is running a balance sheet with a high amount of leverage,” said Ben Lyons, an analyst at ATI Asset Management, which owns shares in Fortescue. “There’s just a short-term question around their ability to service that debt.”

The world’s No 4 iron ore producer said it would lop $1.6 billion ($1.6 billion) off capex spending this year, eliminate hundreds of jobs and only commit to a near-term growth target of 115 million tonnes a year, down from 155 million tonnes.

“They’re basically trimming their sales for what looks as though it’s a changed environment,” said Tim Schroeders, a portfolio manager at Pengana Capital, which does not own Fortescue shares.

Fortescue shares initially jumped 3 percent, but reversed course to be down as much as 3.7 percent at a 28-month low, as the market factored in its lower production outlook.

Investors had been nervous Fortescue would face a funding shortfall for its $9 billion project to triple production, but Chief Executive Nev Power said just last week he was confident Chinese demand would improve, justifying the spending.

“The problem is that this has happened much faster and the fall is much sharper than anyone had anticipated,” Power told a media briefing on Tuesday.

“We have seen a buildup of inventories in the steel market and I think there has been a loss of confidence in China about the market in the short term, and in particular the lack of stimulus packages that were expected from the Chinese government,” Power said.

Fortescue, which has built Australia’s third-largest iron ore operation in just 9 years, has a net debt to total equity ratio of 62 percent, compared with 26 percent for BHP and 17 percent for Rio Tinto Ltd/Plc .

The company needs to ensure it has enough cash to finance its debt obligations as falling iron ore prices reduce its margins and cash flow.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s said Fortescue’s credit quality would be at risk if iron ore prices stay below $100 a tonne through December.

“That will put significant pressure on their credit quality,” S&P resources corporate ratings director May Zhong told Reuters. “They need to do more to give them more buffer in their rating.”

S&P rates Fortescue BB-minus, also at junk status.

DEMAND DROP OFF

Credit Suisse said the recent sharp decline in commodity prices meant miners were now spending more in capital expenditure than they were earning.

“This is not a sustainable situation, and if commodity prices do not recover very strongly, we would expect to see (and indeed, are already seeing) projects being deferred, if not cancelled outright,” analysts Damien Boey and Atul Lele said in a note to clients.

Iron ore shipments to China from Australia’s Port Hedland, a bellwether for the sector, are expected show a monthly decline in August after falling by 7 percent in July. BHP is the port’s biggest user, followed by Fortescue.

Until recently, the world’s top producers, including Vale in Brazil and BHP and Rio Tinto in Australia -- who together control 70 percent of the world’s seaborne iron ore market -- were counting on their super-sized operations to provide economies of scale when demand softens.

The more each miner can dig up the lower the costs and greater the ability to ride out a downturn.

But benchmark iron ore prices have tumbled from a 2012 peak near $150 a tonne in April to below $90, hitting a near three-year low last week, leading to a rethink.

Power said Fortescue still had some “head room” if iron ore prices dropped further, although profit margins had recoiled dramatically to between $15-$20 a tonne -- a far cry from the $100-$120 a tonnes margins producers were basking in earlier this year.

Tuesday’s cutbacks will reduce capital spending in the 2013 fiscal year to $4.6 billion from $6.2 billion, save $300 million in staff and operating costs and lead to a slight reduction in the current year’s production to 82-84 million tonnes.