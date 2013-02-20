FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Fortescue expects shortlist for infrastructure assets by early March
#Credit Markets
February 20, 2013 / 2:16 AM / in 5 years

Australia's Fortescue expects shortlist for infrastructure assets by early March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group, the world’s No.4 iron ore producer, said the sale process for its rail and port infrastructure assets was progressing well and it expected to narrow down a shortlist by early next month.

Analysts estimate Fortescue could raise as much as $5 billion for a minority stake in its infrastructure arm, depending on the size and structure of a deal.

Fortescue, which carries around $12 billion in long-term debt, earlier reported a 40 percent fall in first-half profit as the price of the steel-making ingredient fell sharply and costs rose as it ramped up production to feed Chinese steel mills.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
