Australia's Fortescue sees iron ore price above $120/T

SYDNEY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group said it expects the price of iron ore to settle around $120-$130 per tonne this year, with potential for it to be higher if Chinese demand remains strong.

Spot iron ore sells for $157 a tonne, up from a low $88 in early September 2012. The July-December 2012 average was $118 tonne, and so far in 2013 has averaged $152.

Fortescue earlier reported a 40 percent fall in first-half profit as the price of the steel-making ingredient fell sharply and costs rose as it ramped up production to feed Chinese steel mills.