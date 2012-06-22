FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fortescue launches challenge against Australia mining tax
June 22, 2012 / 12:16 AM / 5 years ago

Fortescue launches challenge against Australia mining tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 22 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group, Australia’s No.3 iron ore miner, said on Friday it had launched a legal challenge against a new Australian mining profits tax due to be introduced next month.

After 18 months of acrimonious debate that brought down former prime minister Kevin Rudd, the 30 percent Minerals Resource Rent Tax (MRRT) was passed last year by Prime Minister Julia Gillard’s minority government.

Fortescue and its billionaire founder, Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest, have been vocal opponents of the tax, arguing it was unfair and had been stitched up by the government in conjunction with top miners BHP Billiton , Rio Tinto and Xstrata.

“We believe we have a good case for challenging the MRRT on constitutional grounds and we look forward to the resolution of these important issues by the High Court,” Fortescue Chief Executive Nev Power said in a statement.

The government expects the tax to reap A$9.7 billion ($9.8 billion) over its first three years.

$1 = 0.9874 Australian dollars Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Ed Davies

