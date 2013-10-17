FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fortescue says no current talks on infrastructure sale
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 17, 2013 / 2:46 AM / 4 years ago

Fortescue says no current talks on infrastructure sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group Ltd said it would not rule out the sale of a minority stake in its Western Australia port and rail infrastructure assets, but no talks were currently underway.

Earlier negotiations with interested parties had concluded without a deal on The Pilbara Infrastructure (TPI), chief executive Nev Power told reporters on a conference call on Thursday.

Fortescue put a minority stake in TPI up for sale last year as it sought to cut its hefty debt load. Analysts had estimated the stake sale could raise up to $4 billion for the company, but a successful ramp up in production and strength in the iron ore price has reduced pressure on Fortescue to sell assets. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast and James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.