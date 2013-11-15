FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Australia's freelancer.com shares soar on debut
#Corrections News
November 15, 2013 / 1:20 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Australia's freelancer.com shares soar on debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects raised capital in para 2 from A$70.2 mln to A$17.55 mln)

SYDNEY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Shares in Australian online jobs portal Freelancer.com surged as much as 400 percent in its market debut on Friday, as investors scrambled for a slice of the world’s biggest freelancing and outsourcing marketplace by number of users.

Freelancer raised about A$17.55 million ($16.36 million) by selling 35.1 million new shares to the public and employees, capitalising on a strong revival in the Australian IPO market.

Founded by Chief Executive Matt Barrie in 2009, Freelancer matches employers and freelancers around the world through its website for tasks such as data entry, design and accounting. It has almost 9.5 million users and more than 5 million projects posted.

At 0106 GMT, Freelancer traded at A$2.45 versus its issue price of A$0.50, valuing the company at A$1.07 billion.

$1 = 1.0726 Australian dollars Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates

