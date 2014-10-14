Australia's Future Fund returns 14.3 pct in 2013-14

SYDNEY, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Australia’s state pension fund said on Wednesday it had returned 14.3 percent in the year to June 30, higher than an earlier reported provisional return of 13.9 percent for the period.

Future Fund, created in 2006 by the federal government to pay state employees’ pensions, swelled to A$104.5 billion ($91 billion) by the end of September, it said in a statement.

David Neal, the fund’s chief investment officer, on Wednesday said the fund was meeting or exceeding its return targets over all periods since its inception.

Established with contributions of $60.5 billion, the fund’s returns in the recently ended financial year were also higher than its three- and five-year returns of 12.6 percent and 10.4 percent, respectively.

“Globally, policymakers are seeking to balance the challenge of moving toward more normal policy settings while maintaining efforts to encourage economic growth. This continues to present both risks and opportunities for investors,” said Neal.

The fund has a 43 percent exposure to equities - both global and domestic - while allocation to debt was 11.3 percent of its total assets at the end of September. ($1 = 1.1482 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Swati Pandey, editing by G Crosse)