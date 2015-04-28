Australia's Future Fund unveils robust returns, warns pace hard to maintain

SYDNEY, April 28 (Reuters) - Australia’s sovereign wealth manager, the Future Fund, returned 15.1 percent for the first nine months of the financial year on strong growth for all of its asset classes, but warned that recent high returns would be hard to match in the future.

The fund set up in 2006 by the federal government to cover pension liabilities for its public servants, grew to A$117 billion ($92 billion) by the end of March, it said in a statement.

Established with contributions of $60.5 billion, the fund’s return for the financial year to date is higher than its three- and five-year returns of 14.9 percent and 11.6 percent, respectively.

But Chief Investment Officer David Neal said he was conscious that prospective returns cannot be expected to match the returns generated over recent years.

Australia’s economy has been hit by a commodities downturn that has seen prices for iron ore, the country’s biggest export earner, slide nearly 50 percent over the past year.

“We are closely monitoring the economic, policy and political drivers at play globally and will continue to adjust the portfolio with the aim of generating good returns in stronger markets while providing some risk mitigation in weaker periods,” Neal said in a statement.

The Melbourne-based fund, which returned a record 17.2 percent in 2013, had a 38.5 percent exposure to equities - both global and domestic - at end March while its allocation to debt was 9.9 percent. Cash accounted for more than 15 percent of assets.

The Future Fund has consistently outperformed Australia’s superannuation funds, which had an industry-wide return of 7.9 percent for the year ended in December. Their annual average return for the past five years was 7.1 percent, according to data from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority.