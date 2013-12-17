FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's GDI Property Group shares debut down 5 percent after $278 million IPO
December 17, 2013 / 1:10 AM / 4 years ago

Australia's GDI Property Group shares debut down 5 percent after $278 million IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Australia’s GDI Property Group Ltd opened down on their debut on Tuesday after the company raised about A$310 million ($277.78 million) in its initial public offering at a busy time for IPOs In Australia.

Shares in the property investment manager opened at A$0.95, below its IPO price of A$1 a stapled security, and last traded at A$0.90, valuing the company at A$511 million.

Credit Suisse was the sole lead manager on the deal. ($1 = 1.1160 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jackie Range; Editing by Paul Tait)

