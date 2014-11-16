FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel urges Europeans to speed up TTIP trade talks with U.S.
November 16, 2014 / 11:35 AM / 3 years ago

Merkel urges Europeans to speed up TTIP trade talks with U.S.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 16 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged European nations on
Sunday to speed up their negotiations with the United States over a
Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) agreement between the U.S.
and EU.
    Speaking a news conference in Sydney following the Group of 20 Summit in
Brisbane, Australia, Merkel said the EU should negotiate in a "speedy and
determined" way with the U.S. to complete the trade deal. 
    Merkel's remarks follow comments by British Prime Minister David Cameron,
who spoke out at the G20 Summit against opponents of the trade deal, where
Cameron, Merkel, U.S. President Barack Obama and French President Francois
Hollande met for talks on the TTIP.
    The TTIP, which has been strongly opposed by trade unions, would eliminate
all tariff barriers between the U.S. and EU nations.
    Merkel declined to reveal the contents of a meeting she had earlier on
Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the crisis in Ukraine, saying
the discussion was confidential.    
    
   
    

 (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
