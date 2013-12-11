Toyota says GM exit puts pressure on its ability to make cars in Australia

SYDNEY, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday that General Motors Co’s decision to stop production in Australia would place “unprecedented pressure” on its ability to make cars in the country.

“This will place unprecedented pressure on the local supplier network and our ability to build cars in Australia,” Toyota Australia said in a statement.

The company said it would work with suppliers and the government to determine its next steps and whether it could continue operating as the only auto maker after GM leaves.