#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 16, 2014 / 12:36 AM / 3 years ago

Australia's Goodman Fielder considering new A$1.37 bln bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 16 (Reuters) - Australian food company Goodman Fielder Ltd said on Friday it will consider a fresh A$1.37 billion ($1.28 billion) takeover offer from Wilmar International and First Pacific Co.

Goodman previously rebuffed a bid from Wilmar and First Pacific for A$1.27 billion but late on Thursday Wilmar and First Pacific said they had sweetened the deal from $0.65 per share to A$0.70 per share.

On Friday, Goodman said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange that it would consider the revised bid which also allowed it to pay a final dividend of A$0.01 per share for the year ending June 30, 2014. ($1 = 1.0696 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)

