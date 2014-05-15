Australia's Goodman Fielder reviewing takeover bid, on trading halt

SYDNEY, May 15 (Reuters) - Australian food firm Goodman Fielder, already the target of an unsolicited takeover approach, said on Thursday it had been approached about a “change of control” transaction and asked for trading in its shares to be halted.

Last month, Goodman rejected a $1.2 billion takeover bid from Wilmar International Ltd and a Hong Kong-listed partner First Pacific Co Ltd as too low, fuelling expectations of a higher or rival bid.

Shares in Goodman last traded at A$0.672, compared with the A$0.65 per share offer from Wilmar, Goodman’s third-largest shareholder. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Michael Urquhart)