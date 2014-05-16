UPDATE 1-Australia's Goodman agrees to revised $1.3 bln takeover bid

* Board to recommend A$0.70/shr bid in absence of higher offer

* Wilmar, First Pacific raised offer from A$0.65/shr

* Asian demand sparks interest in Australian food groups

* Rival bid could yet emerge - analyst (Adds company, analyst comments, context)

SYDNEY, May 16 (Reuters) - Australian bread and dairy company Goodman Fielder Ltd said it will recommend shareholders accept a sweetened A$1.37 billion ($1.28 billion) takeover offer from Wilmar International Ltd and First Pacific Co.

If accepted, the maker of Country Life bread and Meadow Lea margarine would be brought under the wing of Singapore-based Wilmar, a sugar refiner and the world’s largest palm oil producer, and Hong Kong investor First Pacific, whose principal investments include Indonesia’s PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk .

Goodman and other Australian and New Zealand food assets have become attractive to offshore investors thanks to booming Asian demand for their foods which meet higher standards of quality. Analysts said Goodman could yet draw out a rival bidder.

“The only company that would come in at a possible higher bid is Bright Group out of China,” said IG market strategist Evan Lucas, referring to Bright Food Group Co Ltd.

“It’s possible - they’re certainly looking around the place for similar things.”

In a statement on Friday, Goodman Chairman Steve Gregg said the company’s board will unanimously recommend the offer in the absence of a better one.

“This revised proposal ... demonstrates the strength of our underlying business and brands but also the opportunity to leverage these assets to grow the business across the Asian region.”

Goodman has struggled to build on the boom in Asian demand for Australasian produce. The company lowered its 2014 earnings guidance by 15 percent because trading conditions had deteriorated and cost-saving measures had been delayed.

Late on Thursday, Wilmar - which already owns 10 percent of Goodman - and First Pacific raised their offer from a A$1.27 billion bid rebuffed last month.

Wilmar and First Pacific gave Goodman’s board 24 hours to agree to recommend the bid to shareholders, to whom the pair also offered a dividend of A$0.01 per share.

Shares of Goodman closed 1 percent lower at A$0.665 before the company’s statement on Friday. In the revised bid, Wilmar and First Pacific said they will pay A$0.70 per Goodman share, rather than the A$0.65 initially offered.

Goodman turned down the first offer as “opportunistic” and sought to fend off the approach by pressing ahead with plans to sell its New Zealand dairy business.

Wilmar and First Pacific previously said they would not pursue the acquisition if Goodman sold the dairy business.