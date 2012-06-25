FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Australia's GPT sells stakes in shopping malls, eyes industrial
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 25, 2012 / 11:41 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Australia's GPT sells stakes in shopping malls, eyes industrial

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background)

SYDNEY, June 26 (Reuters) - Australian property trust GPT Group said on Tuesday it had sold its stakes in two shopping malls for A$551.2 million ($550.4 million) to its unlisted wholesale fund, and added it may use the proceeds to buy industrial assets.

GPT, which has been selling assets to free up capital and re-invest, said the transaction would be marginally accretive to earnings per security in 2012.

“Potential uses of the capital include selective acquisitions and developments in logistics and business park assets in line with our strategy to increase GPT’s exposure to the industrial sector,” chief executive Michael Cameron said in a statement.

Under the deal, GPT sold 50 percent of Casuarina Square Shopping Centre in Darwin for A$229.7 million and its 50 percent share in the Westfield Shopping Centre at Woden in the Australian Capital Territory for A$321.5 million to the GPT Wholesale Shopping Centre Fund.

On Monday, GPT said it had decided to retain its 50 percent share in the MLC Centre, an office tower in Sydney’s prime business district. GPT said the asset was better suited to remain in its portfolio because of the sale complexity created by the size of the asset, and by current facade remediation work.

$1 = 1.0015 Australian dollars Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.