UPDATE 1-Australia's GPT sells stakes in shopping malls, eyes industrial

SYDNEY, June 26 (Reuters) - Australian property trust GPT Group said on Tuesday it had sold its stakes in two shopping malls for A$551.2 million ($550.4 million) to its unlisted wholesale fund, and added it may use the proceeds to buy industrial assets.

GPT, which has been selling assets to free up capital and re-invest, said the transaction would be marginally accretive to earnings per security in 2012.

“Potential uses of the capital include selective acquisitions and developments in logistics and business park assets in line with our strategy to increase GPT’s exposure to the industrial sector,” chief executive Michael Cameron said in a statement.

Under the deal, GPT sold 50 percent of Casuarina Square Shopping Centre in Darwin for A$229.7 million and its 50 percent share in the Westfield Shopping Centre at Woden in the Australian Capital Territory for A$321.5 million to the GPT Wholesale Shopping Centre Fund.

On Monday, GPT said it had decided to retain its 50 percent share in the MLC Centre, an office tower in Sydney’s prime business district. GPT said the asset was better suited to remain in its portfolio because of the sale complexity created by the size of the asset, and by current facade remediation work.