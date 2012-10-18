FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Large block of Graincorp shares crosses in pre-market trade
October 18, 2012 / 11:12 PM / 5 years ago

Large block of Graincorp shares crosses in pre-market trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A large block of shares in Australian bulk grain handler Graincorp crossed in pre-market trade on Friday at a 33 percent premium to Thursday’s close, according to stock exchange data.

Two lines of 22.8 million shares in Graincorp worth A$268 million ($278 million) changed hands at A$11.75 a share.

Graincorp, which has a market value of around A$2 billion, has been considered as a takeover target. The company in August announced plans to buy two food oil businesses for a combined A$472 million ($490 million) to create the country’s largest edible oil processor.

The company was not immediately available to comment.

$1 = 0.9632 Australian dollars Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
