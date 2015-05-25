FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S. Africa's Hollard seeking to raise $783 mln with Australian unit IPO-source
May 25, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

S. Africa's Hollard seeking to raise $783 mln with Australian unit IPO-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 25 (Reuters) - South African-owned insurer Hollard Group hopes to raise nearly A$1 billion ($783 million) by listing its Australian unit Greenstone Pty Ltd, a source working on the sale told Reuters, in what is set to be Australia’s biggest initial public offering of 2015.

Greenstone, which sells life and pet insurance, filed a prospectus with Australian authorities on Monday outlining plans to sell about 58 percent of the company for between A$2.00 and A$2.50 per share, said the source who declined to be identified as the offer details had not been formally disclosed.

That would give the company a market capitalisation of up to A$1.7 billion, the source added.

$1 = 1.2778 Australian dollars Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

