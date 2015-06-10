FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's Hollard pulls $768 mln Australia IPO, country's biggest of 2015
#Financials
June 10, 2015 / 3:26 AM / 2 years ago

S.Africa's Hollard pulls $768 mln Australia IPO, country's biggest of 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 10 (Reuters) - South African-owned insurer Hollard Group cancelled a listing of its Australian unit Greenstone Pty Ltd that was meant to raise nearly A$1 billion ($768 million), a source told Reuters, putting an end to Australia’s biggest flotation so far in 2015.

Hollard cancelled the sale on Tuesday, said the source who was familiar with the sale but was not permitted to comment publicly because of the sensitive nature of the situation.

The source did not give a reason for the cancellation and Goldman Sachs bankers working on the IPO, slated for June 16, did not immediately return calls requesting comment. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)

