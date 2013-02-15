FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Hanlong Mining exec jailed in Australia for insider trading
February 15, 2013 / 5:46 AM / in 5 years

Ex-Hanlong Mining exec jailed in Australia for insider trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - A former executive of Hanlong Mining Investment Pty Ltd was sentenced to two years and three months in jail by an Australian court on Friday for insider trading, Australia’s securities regulator said.

Bo Shi Zhu, who was also known as Calvin Zhu, pleaded guilty to three counts of insider trading, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission said.

Zhu was a former Hanlong Mining Investment Pty Ltd (Hanlong Mining) vice-president. The charges stem from his time at Hanlong, as well as Caliburn Partnership and Credit Suisse Management (Australia) between 2006 and 2011, the regulator said.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Jeremy6 Laurence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
