SYDNEY, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Australian retailer Harvey Norman said its half-year sales fell 6.1 percent compared to a year earlier, while same store sales fell by 6.3 percent.

In Australia, its biggest market, half-year like-for-like sales fell 6.6 percent, the company said on Wednesday. Net profit after tax was A$128.95 million, down 2.1 percent from a year ago.