Australian gov't backs down on planned changes to universal healthcare

SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Australian government has ditched plans to charge patients a blanket fee to see their doctor, a major backflip for Prime Minister Tony Abbott in his attempts to chip away at universal healthcare to pay off state debts.

Abbott said on Tuesday the A$7 “co-payment” fee will be scrapped. Instead, adults can be charged a A$5 fee at the discretion of the doctor. Children, the elderly and those on state allowances will be exempt.

The plans for the co-payment had been heavily criticised by the government’s political opponents and many in the healthcare system since they were flagged in May, amid worries Australia was moving toward a U.S.-style healthcare system. The government did not have enough support to get the fee through the upper house of parliament. (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)