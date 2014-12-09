FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian gov't backs down on planned changes to universal healthcare
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 9, 2014 / 4:55 AM / 3 years ago

Australian gov't backs down on planned changes to universal healthcare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Australian government has ditched plans to charge patients a blanket fee to see their doctor, a major backflip for Prime Minister Tony Abbott in his attempts to chip away at universal healthcare to pay off state debts.

Abbott said on Tuesday the A$7 “co-payment” fee will be scrapped. Instead, adults can be charged a A$5 fee at the discretion of the doctor. Children, the elderly and those on state allowances will be exempt.

The plans for the co-payment had been heavily criticised by the government’s political opponents and many in the healthcare system since they were flagged in May, amid worries Australia was moving toward a U.S.-style healthcare system. The government did not have enough support to get the fee through the upper house of parliament. (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.