FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iron ore shipments to China rise 12 pct in March -Pilbara Ports
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 5, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Iron ore shipments to China rise 12 pct in March -Pilbara Ports

Colin Packham

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 5 (Reuters) - Iron ore shipments to China from Australia’s Port Hedland, used by miners such as BHP Billiton , rose nearly 12 percent in March, data showed on Tuesday.

Exports to China from the port - the world’s largest of its kind - reached 32.59 million tonnes in March, up from the 29.14 million tonnes in February, Pilbara Port authority figures showed.

Stronger Australian iron ore exports helped underpin an upturn in prices for the steelmaking raw material. Iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI ended January-March with a 24-percent gain after pushing above $50 a tonne.

It is still the top performing commodity this year despite falling 16 percent from last month’s peak, but the wild swings have kept miners wary about the longevity of the price recovery.

BHP has set a production target of 237 million tonnes and Fortescue Metals Group 165 million tonnes in fiscal 2016, ending June 30. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.