FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's P.Hedland July iron ore shipments to China dip
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 8, 2012 / 12:30 AM / 5 years ago

Australia's P.Hedland July iron ore shipments to China dip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Iron ore shipments to China from Australia’s Port Hedland fell by 7.1 percent in July from the previous month, but were still up strongly on July last year, according to port authority data.

Shipments to China eased to 14.95 million tonnes in July, from 16.09 million tonnes in June, the data showed. Still, shipments were up 18.5 percent on July last year, an improvement from June’s annual growth pace of 16 percent.

Total iron shipments from Port Hedland in July were 19.5 million tonnes, off from 21.5 million in June, but up 11.2 percent on the same period of 2011.

BHP Billiton is the port’s biggest user, followed by Fortescue Metals Group Ltd.

Japan imported 2.15 million tonnes in July, versus 2.51 million tonnes in June. July shipments to South Korea totalled 1.5 million tonnes against 1.9 million tonnes in June.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.