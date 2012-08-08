Australia's P.Hedland July iron ore shipments to China dip

SYDNEY, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Iron ore shipments to China from Australia’s Port Hedland fell by 7.1 percent in July from the previous month, but were still up strongly on July last year, according to port authority data.

Shipments to China eased to 14.95 million tonnes in July, from 16.09 million tonnes in June, the data showed. Still, shipments were up 18.5 percent on July last year, an improvement from June’s annual growth pace of 16 percent.

Total iron shipments from Port Hedland in July were 19.5 million tonnes, off from 21.5 million in June, but up 11.2 percent on the same period of 2011.

BHP Billiton is the port’s biggest user, followed by Fortescue Metals Group Ltd.

Japan imported 2.15 million tonnes in July, versus 2.51 million tonnes in June. July shipments to South Korea totalled 1.5 million tonnes against 1.9 million tonnes in June.