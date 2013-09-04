FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia Port Hedland Aug iron ore exports to China up 33 pct on yr
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 4, 2013 / 10:42 PM / 4 years ago

Australia Port Hedland Aug iron ore exports to China up 33 pct on yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Iron ore exports to China from Australia’s Port Hedland, which handles about a fifth of the global seaborne market for the steel-making raw material, rose strongly in August in a sign of resilient resource demand from the Asian giant.

Ore shipments to China were 22.3 million tonnes in August, up 9 percent from 20.4 million tonnes in July, data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority showed. That was a hefty 33 percent higher than in August last year.

Iron ore is Australia’s single biggest export earner, bringing in around A$60 billion ($54.9 billion) in a good year. The strength of shipments increases the chance that Australia will report a trade surplus for August, and also adds to economic growth.

Overall iron ore exports from the port were 27.4 million tonnes, up 3 percent from 26.6 million tonnes in July. Year-on-year, total shipments were up 20 percent.

Shipments to Japan eased to 2.2 million tonnes, from 2.8 million in July. Shipments to South Korea increased to 2.1 million tonnes, from 1.9 million.

Port Hedland is used by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Iron to ship iron ore cargoes, which are expected to exceed 200 million tonnes this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.