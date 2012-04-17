FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Australia's GM Holden secures China car design deal
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 3:25 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Australia's GM Holden secures China car design deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CANBERRA, April 17 (Reuters) - Australian car maker Holden, the local arm of General Motors, will develop at least two new car models for China after sealing a deal with GM’s Chinese partner.

Holden’s deal with China, the world’s largest car market, comes after it secured a A$275 million ($285 million) funding package from the Australian government, which is determined to keep the industry afloat and protect manufacturing jobs.

Together with the government funding, GM also pledged A$1 billion investment in Holden.

Holden signed the agreement with Shanghai General Motors (SGM) and the Pan Asia Technical Automotive Centre, a joint venture between GM and Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp, on Monday, to develop at least two new models for SGM and its affiliates in China.

The new models will be designed at Holden’s technical centre based in Port Melbourne, and built in China.

GM sold more than 2.55 million cars in China in 2011 making it the top seller in the country.

Australia’s three car makers - GM Holden, the Australian arms of Toyota and Ford Motor - have all cut jobs due to falling sales and exports, blamed on the global downturn and a strong Australian dollar undermining competitiveness.

On Monday, Toyota Motor Corp. started to axe 350 jobs from its manufacturing plant in Melbourne under a plan originally announced in January.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.