Group led by Sweden's EQT close to buying Australia's I-MED
February 25, 2014 / 4:01 AM / 4 years ago

Group led by Sweden's EQT close to buying Australia's I-MED

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Swedish private equity firm EQT is in the final stage of talks to buy Australia’s I-MED, the radiology group said on Tuesday.

Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and Singapore’s GIC will be investing alongside EQT, it said.

The company expects the deal to be completed by the end of June.

EQT could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang in Sydney and Stephen Aldred in Hong Kong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

