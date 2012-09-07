Services stocks replace resources in Australian index reshuffle

SYDNEY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Resources stocks are largely out, replaced by services stocks in Standard & Poor’s quarterly rejig of the leading indexes on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Mining stocks Aquarius Platinum Ltd, Panoramic Resources Ltd and Ramelius Resources Ltd will be removed from the benchmark S&P/ASX 200, S&P said on Friday.

Replacing them are information services group SAI Global Ltd and staffing services provider Skilled Group Ltd , as well as oil and gas explorer Drillsearch Energy Ltd .

The S&P/ASX 200, which covers almost 80 percent of the Australian market’s capitalisation, is the most widely followed index for Australia.

A company’s inclusion is based on market capitalisation and liquidity criteria. Funds tend to invest more in companies within the index, which has risen a modest 6.5 percent over the past year.

Aquarius, the world’s fourth-largest platinum producer, has slipped out of the index after a difficult year.

The company last month reported a yearly pretax loss of A$189 million, compared with a pretax profit of A$25.4 million a year earlier, amid falling prices and weak demand. It s stock has dropped more than 80 percent over the past year.

Among other changes to the indexes, Breville Group Ltd will enter the S&P/ASX All Australian 200 index.

The kitchen appliances maker has had a strong year. Its stock has soared 80 percent on the back of solid earnings in North America.

The changes will be effective at the close of trading on Sept. 21. (Reporting by Damian Gill; Editing by Chris Gallagher)