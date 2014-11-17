FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia wants to be source of energy, resource, food security for India
#Energy
November 17, 2014 / 11:41 PM / 3 years ago

Australia wants to be source of energy, resource, food security for India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CANBERRA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Australia wants to be a dependable source of energy, resource and food security for India, Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Tuesday during a state visit to Canberra by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“If all goes to plan, next year an Indian company will begin Australia’s largest-ever coal development which will light the lives of 100 million Indians for the next half-century,” Abbott told the Australian parliament.

On Monday, Adani Enterprises announced it had won support from a Indian governnment-owned lender and an Australian state to help it build a $7 billion coal mine. (Reporting by Matt Siegel in Canberra; Additional reporting by Swati Pandey in Sydney; Editing by Paul Tait)

