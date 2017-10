SYDNEY, Jan 22 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton said on Tuesday it has suspended operations at the construction site of its IndoMet Coal Project in Indonesia after a worker was killed.

BHP said an investigation is underway at the site in Central Kalimantan. It did not immediately provide further details.

BHP owns 75 percent of the IndoMet project, with Indonesia’s PT Adaro Energy holding the remaining 25 percent.

BHP has said it expects to start production in 2016.