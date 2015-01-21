FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Infigen Energy considers U.S. wind farm sale
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 21, 2015 / 2:50 AM / 3 years ago

Australia's Infigen Energy considers U.S. wind farm sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Australian wind farm operator Infigen Energy Ltd said it has hired advisers to explore the sale of 18 U.S. wind farms, worth about A$500 million ($409 million), because of uncertainty surrounding financial support from the Australian government.

Managing director Miles George told Reuters on Wednesday that the advisers will consider ways to split U.S. assets from the company’s six Australian wind farms because of a political deadlock over the future of Australian state rebates for renewable energy businesses. ($1 = 1.2217 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.