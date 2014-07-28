FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's QBE warns H1 results worse than consensus expectations
July 28, 2014 / 11:02 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's QBE warns H1 results worse than consensus expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 29 (Reuters) - Australia’s QBE Insurance Group said on Tuesday its insurance profit margin is likely to be around 7 percent to 8 percent compared with consensus expectations of around 10 percent, hit by higher claims, largely in Argentina.

The group’s operating ratio - its operating expenses as a percentage of revenue - is expected to rise to 96 percent to 97 percent compared with consensus expectations of around 93 percent, it said.

It will report first half results on Aug.19. ($1 = 1.0635 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Chris Reese)

