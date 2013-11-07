FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Bis Industries seeking to raise up to A$500 mln in IPO-source
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2013 / 6:20 AM / 4 years ago

Australia's Bis Industries seeking to raise up to A$500 mln in IPO-source

Jackie Range

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Australian mining services company Bis Industries Ltd, owned by private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, is seeking to raise as much as A$500 million ($476.25 million) in an initial public offering, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

KKR plans to keep 100 percent of its stake in the business, the person said. A second person said Bis is expected to list before the end of the year and have a market capitalisation of around A$1 billion. Both sources declined to be named as the process is confidential.

A spokesman for Bis, which provides logistics services to commodities producers, declined to comment. KKR could not immediately be reached for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.