Australia's GDI Property Group seeks to raise $287 mln in IPO - source
November 22, 2013 / 12:05 AM / 4 years ago

Australia's GDI Property Group seeks to raise $287 mln in IPO - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Property investment manager GDI Property Group is seeking to raise A$310 million ($287 million) in its initial public offering, with an offer price of A$1 a stapled security, a person familiar with the process said.

Credit Suisse was the sole lead manager on the deal, the person said. The prospectus is set to be issued on Nov. 25.

The company is expected to list on the ASX on December 17.

A GDI spokesman declined to comment. ($1 = 1.0811 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jackie Range; Editing by Stephen Coates)

